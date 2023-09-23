The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) and the Auburn Tigers (3-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field in a clash of SEC foes.

Texas A&M is totaling 467 yards per game on offense, which ranks 27th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Aggies rank 38th, surrendering 298.3 yards per game. Auburn ranks 26th in the FBS with 39.3 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 18th-best by giving up just 12.3 points per contest.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Texas A&M Auburn 467 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (56th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (13th) 129.7 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (18th) 337.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (89th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 909 yards (303 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 70.5% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 69 rushing yards on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has carried the ball 34 times for a team-high 149 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner. He's also tacked on seven catches for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Rueben Owens has carried the ball 20 times for 83 yards (27.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 19 catches for 257 yards (85.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Jahdae Walker's eight catches have yielded 141 yards and one touchdown.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 517 yards (172.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Damari Alston has piled up 24 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Fair's 174 receiving yards (58 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 receptions on 19 targets with two touchdowns.

Rivaldo Fairweather has collected 96 receiving yards (32 yards per game) and one touchdown on eight receptions.

Shane Hooks' five catches (on 11 targets) have netted him 88 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

