The Grambling Tigers (1-2) and the Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in a clash of SWAC opponents.

Grambling ranks 49th in total offense (378 yards per game) and 57th in total defense (352 yards allowed per game) this year. Texas Southern's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, surrendering 496.3 total yards per game, which ranks seventh-worst. On offense, it ranks 84th with 301 total yards per contest.

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Grambling, Louisiana

Grambling, Louisiana Venue: Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium

Texas Southern vs. Grambling Key Statistics

Texas Southern Grambling 301 (76th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (48th) 496.3 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352 (64th) 138.7 (64th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.7 (53rd) 162.3 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.3 (41st) 4 (120th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Andrew Body leads Texas Southern with 286 yards on 18-of-38 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 64 rushing yards (21.3 ypg) on 10 carries.

LaDarius Owens is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 189 yards, or 63 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jacorey Howard has racked up 77 yards on 24 carries.

Quaydarius Davis' 143 receiving yards (47.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Jyrin Johnson has 14 receptions (on 19 targets) for a total of 136 yards (45.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

AJ Bennett's six catches (on 12 targets) have netted him 96 yards (32 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 679 yards passing for Grambling, completing 58.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 25 times for 199 yards (66.3 per game), scoring one time.

Floyd Chalk IV has racked up 111 yards on 29 attempts, scoring two times.

Antonio Jones' team-high 162 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 15 targets).

Tylon Williams has hauled in four receptions totaling 113 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Lyndon Rash has compiled 10 catches for 109 yards, an average of 36.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

