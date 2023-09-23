The Texas State Bobcats (2-1) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (0-3) meet at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FBS (432.0 yards allowed per game), Texas State has played better offensively, ranking 36th in the FBS offensively totaling 455.7 yards per game. This season has been hard for Nevada on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 296.3 total yards per game (10th-worst) and ceding 524.0 total yards per game (fourth-worst).

Texas State vs. Nevada Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium

Texas State vs. Nevada Key Statistics

Texas State Nevada 455.7 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.3 (122nd) 432.0 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 524.0 (122nd) 191.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (115th) 264.7 (42nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.7 (105th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (60th) 4 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas State Stats Leaders

TJ Finley has 760 yards passing for Texas State, completing 67.9% of his passes and collecting six touchdowns this season.

The team's top rusher, Ismail Mahdi, has carried the ball 15 times for 183 yards (61.0 per game), scoring two times.

This season, Malik Hornsby has carried the ball 10 times for 133 yards (44.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kole Wilson has hauled in 13 receptions for 184 yards (61.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Drew Donley has caught nine passes for 161 yards (53.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Joey Hobert has racked up 11 grabs for 154 yards, an average of 51.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Nevada Stats Leaders

Brendon Lewis has thrown for 399 yards (133.0 yards per game) while completing 60% of his passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 82 yards with two touchdowns.

Sean Dollars has run the ball 32 times for 119 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 53 yards.

Ashton Hayes has compiled 83 yards on 25 carries.

Jamaal Bell has collected 21 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 209 (69.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 26 times and has one touchdown.

Spencer Curtis has collected 100 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) on six receptions.

John Jackson III's six grabs (on six targets) have netted him 79 yards (26.3 ypg).

