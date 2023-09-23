It'll be the UNLV Rebels (2-1) versus the UTEP Miners (1-3) in college football play at the Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is UNLV vs. UTEP?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UNLV 28, UTEP 23

The Rebels have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

UTEP has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, the Miners have been at least a -105 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

UNLV (-1.5) UNLV has covered the spread on two occasions in 2023.

UTEP has covered one time against the spread this season.

The Miners have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more one time this year and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Over (50.5) UNLV and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points once this season.

There has not been a UTEP game this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 45.1 points per game, 5.4 points fewer than the point total of 50.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

UNLV

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 39.5 31 48 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

UTEP

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.4 57.5 50.7 Implied Total AVG 29.5 33 28.3 ATS Record 1-3-0 1-0-0 0-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

