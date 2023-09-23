Our projection model predicts the UNLV Rebels will beat the UTEP Miners on Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Sun Bowl Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Looking to bet on UNLV vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

UTEP vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-1.5) Toss Up (50.5) UNLV 28, UTEP 23

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Miners.

The Miners is 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

UTEP is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 1.5 points or greater this year.

One of the Miners' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

The average total in UTEP games this season is 1.9 more points than the point total of 50.5 in this outing.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have a 55.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Rebels have won twice against the spread this season.

One Rebels game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

The average total for UNLV games this season has been 57.5, seven points higher than the total for this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miners vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 30.3 28.7 42 25.5 7 35 UTEP 14.8 25 28 14 10.3 28.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.