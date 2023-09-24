The Dallas Cowboys (2-0) hit the road to meet the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Cowboys vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Dallas 28 - Arizona 16

Dallas 28 - Arizona 16 Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 87.1%.

The Cowboys went 9-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas played as a moneyline favorite of -675 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Last season, the Cardinals won three out of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +490 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+13)



Arizona (+13) The Cowboys covered the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

Dallas went winless ATS (0-1-1) when playing as at least 13-point favorites last season.

The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Arizona had no wins ATS (0-1) as underdogs of 13 points or more last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) These two teams averaged a combined 47.5 points per game a season ago, 4.5 more points than the total of 43 set for this matchup.

The Cowboys and the Cardinals saw their opponents average a combined 3.5 more points per game last season than the over/under of 43 set in this matchup.

Cowboys games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Cardinals games went over the point total nine out of 17 times last season.

