Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 24
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (86-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 24.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 61, or 59.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas has a record of 53-35 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 851 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
|September 28
|@ Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 29
|@ Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
