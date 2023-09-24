Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (86-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
  • Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

  • Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

  • In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
  • The Rangers have won 61, or 59.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • Texas has a record of 53-35 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.
  • Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 851 total runs this season.
  • The Rangers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 18 Red Sox L 4-2 Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
September 19 Red Sox W 6-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
September 20 Red Sox W 15-5 Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
September 22 Mariners W 8-5 Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
September 23 Mariners W 2-0 Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
September 24 Mariners - Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
September 25 @ Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
September 26 @ Angels - Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
September 27 @ Angels - Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
September 28 @ Mariners - Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
September 29 @ Mariners - Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo

