The September 25 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) will feature a showdown between QBs Jalen Hurts and Baker Mayfield at Raymond James Stadium. Below, we discuss all of the numbers and trends you need to know about these two signal callers heading into this week's contest.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Eagles vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Monday, September 25, 2023

Monday, September 25, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Hurts this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Hurts vs. Baker Mayfield Matchup

Jalen Hurts 2022 Stats Baker Mayfield 15 Games Played 12 66.5% Completion % 60.0% 3,701 (246.7) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,163 (180.3) 22 Touchdowns 10 6 Interceptions 8 760 (50.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 89 (7.4) 13 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Buccaneers Defensive Stats

Last season, the Buccaneers ranked 13th in the NFL in points allowed (21.1 per game) and 10th in total yards allowed (324.3 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, Tampa Bay was top-10 last year, ranking 10th in the NFL with 3,461 total passing yards allowed (203.6 allowed per game). It also ranked 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (29).

Against the run, the Buccaneers ranked 15th in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (2,052) and 10th in rushing TDs allowed (12).

Defensively, Tampa Bay ranked sixth in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 36.9%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it ranked 26th at 62.5%.

Who comes out on top when the Eagles and the Buccaneers square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Eagles Defensive Stats

Last season, the Eagles' defensive unit was looking good, as it ranked eighth in the league with 344 points allowed (20.2 per game).

When it came to airing it out, opposing offenses struggled to move the chains through the air against Philadelphia's pass D, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 179.8 passing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 5.5 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Eagles ranked 16th in the NFL with 2,068 rushing yards allowed (121.6 per game) and 24th in yards allowed per rush attempt (4.6).

Defensively, Philadelphia ranked 12th in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed at 52.7%. In third-down percentage allowed, it ranked 14th at 38.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.