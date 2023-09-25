In the semifinals of the Zhuhai Championships on Monday, Yoshihito Nishioka (ranked No. 46) meets Aslan Karatsev (No. 63).

With -125 odds, Karatsev is favored over Nishioka (+100) in this match.

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Aslan Karatsev Match Information

Tournament: The Zhuhai Championships

The Zhuhai Championships Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Monday, September 25

Monday, September 25 Venue: Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai

Hengqin International Tennis Center Zhuhai Location: Zhuhai, China

Zhuhai, China Court Surface: Hard

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Aslan Karatsev Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aslan Karatsev has a 55.6% chance to win.

Yoshihito Nishioka Aslan Karatsev +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +400 Odds to Win Tournament +250 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 28.6% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Monday's Zhuhai Championships Previews & Predictions

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Aslan Karatsev Trends and Insights

By beating No. 23-ranked Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday, Nishioka advanced to the semifinals.

Karatsev is coming off a 7-6, 7-6 victory over No. 17-ranked Cameron Norrie in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

In his 46 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Nishioka has played an average of 25.7 games (23.8 in best-of-three matches).

On hard courts, Nishioka has played 36 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 24.5 games per match (23.8 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.0% of games.

Karatsev has averaged 25.0 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) through his 52 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 51.0% of the games.

In 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, Karatsev has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.3 games per set, winning 48.6% of those games.

Nishioka and Karatsev have played once dating back to 2015, in the Rolex Paris Masters Round of 64. Nishioka won that match 6-3, 6-4.

In two sets between Nishioka and Karatsev, Nishioka has yet to lose any of them.

Nishioka has defeated Karatsev in 12 of 19 total games between them, good for a 63.2% winning percentage.

In one match between Nishioka and Karatsev, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

