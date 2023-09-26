Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .429 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Reid Detmers on the mound, September 26 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mitch Garver? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .281 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.

Garver is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Garver has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 82 games this year, with at least two hits in 23.2% of them.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in 17 of them (20.7%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had at least one RBI in 36.6% of his games this season (30 of 82), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.2%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (42.7%), including nine multi-run games (11.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Angels

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 36 .291 AVG .268 .392 OBP .367 .536 SLG .512 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 29/19 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings