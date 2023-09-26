Nate Lowe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.231 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .267 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 85th in slugging.
- In 72.9% of his games this season (113 of 155), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 17 games this season, he has homered (11.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 67 of 155 games this year, and more than once 17 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|75
|.270
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.443
|SLG
|.400
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|71/49
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in baseball).
- Detmers (3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 28th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up no earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.70, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .251 against him.
