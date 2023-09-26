The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe (.231 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .267 with 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 85th in slugging.

In 72.9% of his games this season (113 of 155), Lowe has picked up at least one hit, and in 41 of those games (26.5%) he recorded at least two.

In 17 games this season, he has homered (11.0%, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate).

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 67 of 155 games this year, and more than once 17 times.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 75 .270 AVG .264 .360 OBP .370 .443 SLG .400 30 XBH 27 11 HR 6 48 RBI 33 82/41 K/BB 71/49 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings