Corey Seager vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corey Seager -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager has 151 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Seager will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers in his last outings.
- Seager has gotten a hit in 88 of 114 games this season (77.2%), with at least two hits on 44 occasions (38.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 31 games this year (27.2%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Seager has an RBI in 54 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 61 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|50
|.333
|AVG
|.325
|.403
|OBP
|.379
|.703
|SLG
|.560
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|40/19
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs given up (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
