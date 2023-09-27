Corey Seager -- .205 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-2 against the Angels.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Discover More About This Game

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager has 151 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is second in the league in slugging.

Seager will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .353 with two homers in his last outings.

Seager has gotten a hit in 88 of 114 games this season (77.2%), with at least two hits on 44 occasions (38.6%).

He has hit a home run in 31 games this year (27.2%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has an RBI in 54 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 61 of 114 games this season, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 50 .333 AVG .325 .403 OBP .379 .703 SLG .560 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 40/19 1 SB 1

Angels Pitching Rankings