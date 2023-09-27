Mitch Garver, with a slugging percentage of .457 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .281 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Garver enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .500 with one homer.

Garver has reached base via a hit in 55 games this season (of 83 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has gone deep in 20.5% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Garver has had an RBI in 30 games this season (36.1%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (42.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.8%).

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 37 .291 AVG .269 .392 OBP .371 .536 SLG .508 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 29/20 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings