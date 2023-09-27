How to Watch the Rangers vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 27
Marcus Semien and Brandon Drury are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, who meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET.
Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 228 total home runs.
- Texas' .457 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (868 total).
- The Rangers are third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Texas' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (11-6) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Dunning is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this game.
- Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.
- In eight of his 33 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/22/2023
|Mariners
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dane Dunning
|Bryce Miller
|9/23/2023
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/24/2023
|Mariners
|W 9-8
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/25/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Away
|Jon Gray
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/26/2023
|Angels
|L 9-3
|Away
|Cody Bradford
|Reid Detmers
|9/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Dane Dunning
|Griffin Canning
|9/28/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Logan Gilbert
|9/29/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Bryan Woo
|9/30/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Castillo
|10/1/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jon Gray
|George Kirby
