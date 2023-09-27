Marcus Semien and Brandon Drury are the hottest hitters on the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels, who meet on Wednesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, at 9:38 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in baseball with 228 total home runs.

Texas' .457 slugging percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Rangers have the second-best batting average in the majors (.265).

Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.5 runs per game (868 total).

The Rangers are third in baseball with a .339 on-base percentage.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Texas' 4.32 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.277).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (11-6) out for his 25th start of the season. He is 11-6 with a 3.94 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 162 1/3 innings pitched.

His last time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.

Dunning is trying to secure his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Dunning will try to go five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

In eight of his 33 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

