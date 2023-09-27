When the Texas Rangers (88-69) match up with the Los Angeles Angels (71-87) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET, Marcus Semien will be seeking his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +135 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (11-6, 3.94 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (7-7, 4.39 ERA)

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Rangers Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to bet on the Rangers and Angels game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Rangers (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Corey Seager get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Rangers vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have entered the game as favorites 106 times this season and won 63, or 59.4%, of those games.

The Rangers have a 31-19 record (winning 62% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Texas has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers went 6-3 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been victorious in 34, or 40%, of the 85 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win 10 times in 32 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 3-7.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Jung 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+190) Adolis García 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+150) Marcus Semien 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st

