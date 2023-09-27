Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Young County, Texas this week.

Young County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Wednesday

Newcastle High School at Gold-Burg High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 27
  • Location: Bowie, TX
  • Conference: 1A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Olney High School at Stamford High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
  • Location: Stamford, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

