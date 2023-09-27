Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Young County This Week
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Young County, Texas this week.
Young County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Wednesday
Newcastle High School at Gold-Burg High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 27
- Location: Bowie, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Olney High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Stamford, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
