Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazoria County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Brazoria County, Texas, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Brazoria County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dawson High School - Pearland at Alief Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazoswood at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Webster, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Angleton High School at Fulshear High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Rosenberg, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Kempner High School at Manvel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Rosharon, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alief Elsik High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Creek High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
