High school football is on the schedule this week in Denton County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

    • Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Argyle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Independence High School at Denton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Denton, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flower Mound High School at Marcus High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Flower Mound, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northwest High School at Azle High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Azle, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aledo High School at The Colony High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: The Colony, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Little Elm, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Frisco, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lewisville High School at Coppell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Coppell, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 6
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McKinney High School at Braswell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Aubrey, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aubrey High School at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Gainesville, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 9
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pilot Point High School at Paradise High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Paradise, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 10
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

