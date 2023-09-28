We have 2023 high school football action in Fort Bend County, Texas this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Fort Bend County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Clements High School at Austin High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Angleton High School at Fulshear High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX Conference: 5A - District 24

5A - District 24 How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Elkins High School - Fort Bend at Travis High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Kempner High School at Manvel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Dulles High School at Bush High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX Conference: 6A - Region 20

6A - Region 20 How to Stream: Watch Here

Iowa Colony High School at Stafford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Dallas , TX

Dallas , TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy High School at Katy Jordan High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29

7:15 PM CT on September 29 Location: Katy, TX

Katy, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brenham High School at Randle High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Rosenberg, TX

Rosenberg, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Santa Fe High School at Marshall High School - Fort Bend

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30

6:00 PM CT on September 30 Location: Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

George Ranch High School at Ridge Point High School