This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Harris County, Texas.

    • Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Dawson High School - Pearland at Alief Taylor High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at The Emery/Weiner School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Lakes High School at Cypress Woods High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mayde Creek High School at Cinco Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Fairbanks High School at Jersey Village High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Spring High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Westbrook High School at Atascocita High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Humble, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Waller High School at Klein Collins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Galena Park High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Sugar Land, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Porter High School at Sterling High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Baytown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    James E Taylor High School at Tompkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 28
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Katy Faith West Academy at Bellville Faith Academy

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Bellville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Seven Lakes High School at Morton Ranch High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 19
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harmony School Of Innovation at The Village School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Clear Lake High School at Clear Creek High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: League City, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spring Woods High School at Cypress Ridge High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lutheran North Academy at Alpha Omega Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Huntsville, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 7
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Humble High School at Summer Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Humble , TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Memorial High School at Crosby High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Crosby, TX
    • Conference: 5A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Klein Oak High School at Tomball High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Tomball, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northbrook High School at Memorial High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 17
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alief Elsik High School at Pearland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Pearland, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dekaney High School at Westfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Spring, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 14
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 16
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shadow Creek High School at Hastings High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • Conference: 6A - Region 23
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingwood Park High School at La Porte High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Allen, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Barbers Hill High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Baytown, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kingwood High School at Beaumont United

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Katy High School at Katy Jordan High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Katy, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Christian School at Hallettsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hallettsville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Cypress Park at Bridgeland High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Cypress, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Forest High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Klein, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 15
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cypress Creek High School at Stratford High School - Houston

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Langham Creek High School at Cypress Falls High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Houston, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

