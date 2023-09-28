Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Jefferson County, Texas this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Westbrook High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Memorial High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Crosby, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nederland High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Dayton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
