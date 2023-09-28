Josh Jung vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Josh Jung, with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the mound, September 28 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung is hitting .272 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 29 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.3% of his games this season (83 of 118), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 36 of those games (30.5%) he recorded at least two.
- In 16.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven in a run in 40 games this season (33.9%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored at least once 48 times this season (40.7%), including 22 games with multiple runs (18.6%).
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|54
|.272
|AVG
|.271
|.336
|OBP
|.300
|.472
|SLG
|.485
|23
|XBH
|26
|12
|HR
|11
|40
|RBI
|30
|79/20
|K/BB
|66/9
|0
|SB
|1
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (13-7) to the mound for his 32nd start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.