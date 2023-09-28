Marcus Semien vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Marcus Semien and his .725 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.482) thanks to 72 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 32nd in slugging.
- Semien enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .286 with four homers.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 117 of 158 games this season, with multiple hits 52 times.
- In 26 games this season, he has hit a long ball (16.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Semien has driven home a run in 66 games this year (41.8%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored in 89 of 158 games this season, and more than once 23 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.292
|AVG
|.264
|.360
|OBP
|.339
|.535
|SLG
|.429
|42
|XBH
|30
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|45
|43/35
|K/BB
|63/35
|9
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.80 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (13-7) out to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.75 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (3.75), 10th in WHIP (1.094), and 24th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.