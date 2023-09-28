Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers take the field on Thursday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is starting for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 231 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 573 extra-base hits, Texas ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .265 this season, which ranks second among MLB teams.

Texas has scored 873 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .339.

The Rangers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Texas has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Texas has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.29) in the majors this season.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.273 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Jordan Montgomery (10-11) will take to the mound for the Rangers and make his 32nd start of the season.

The left-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He's going for his fourth quality start in a row.

Montgomery has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Mariners W 2-0 Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners W 9-8 Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels W 5-1 Away Jon Gray Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners - Away - Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Jon Gray George Kirby

