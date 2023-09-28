Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on September 28, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Thursday (at 9:40 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI (182 total hits). He's also stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .278/.350/.482 so far this year.
- Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has collected 153 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.
- He's slashed .330/.392/.635 on the season.
- Seager takes an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Logan Gilbert Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Gilbert Stats
- The Mariners' Logan Gilbert (13-7) will make his 32nd start of the season.
- In 31 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.
- Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gilbert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|5.2
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Dodgers
|Sep. 17
|5.0
|7
|5
|5
|6
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 11
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|at Reds
|Sep. 6
|5.1
|7
|3
|3
|9
|2
|at Mets
|Sep. 1
|6.2
|7
|1
|1
|9
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Gilbert's player props with BetMGM.
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs, 47 walks and 102 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.
- He's slashing .280/.339/.490 on the year.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
J.P. Crawford Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)
Crawford Stats
- J.P. Crawford has 137 hits with 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.380/.434 on the season.
Crawford Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 27
|1-for-2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 25
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.