There is high school football action in Concho County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • McCulloch County
  • Mills County
  • Harris County
  • El Paso County
  • Comanche County
  • Collin County
  • Dallas County
  • Young County
  • Bexar County
  • Montague County

    • Concho County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Eden High School at Lometa High School

    • Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Lometa, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.