Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
High school football action in Harrison County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Waskom High School at Elysian Fields High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Marshall, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.