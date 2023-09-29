High school football competition in Jackson County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Jackson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Kenedy High School at Ganado High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Ganado, TX

Ganado, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Mathis High School at Industrial High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Vanderbilt, TX

Vanderbilt, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Edna High School at London High School