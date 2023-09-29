Jonah Heim vs. Mariners Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Jonah Heim (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .261 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 39 walks.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 65.6% of his 125 games this season, with at least two hits in 24.8% of them.
- In 14.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Heim has driven in a run in 50 games this year (40.0%), including 22 games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 38.4% of his games this year (48 of 125), with two or more runs 12 times (9.6%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|60
|.261
|AVG
|.261
|.323
|OBP
|.318
|.500
|SLG
|.392
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|44
|49/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|0
|SB
|2
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mariners' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (184 total, 1.2 per game).
- Woo (4-5 with a 4.39 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.39, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
