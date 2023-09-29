Mitch Garver -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the mound, on September 29 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

Bryan Woo TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is hitting .278 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks.

Garver has picked up a hit in 56 of 85 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.

In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate).

Garver has driven in a run in 30 games this year (35.3%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 41.2% of his games this season (35 of 85), he has scored, and in nine of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 39 .291 AVG .263 .392 OBP .361 .536 SLG .489 17 XBH 13 10 HR 9 27 RBI 23 48/23 K/BB 31/20 0 SB 0

Mariners Pitching Rankings