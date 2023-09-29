Oldham County, Texas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.

    • Oldham County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Boys Ranch High School at Wheeler High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Wheeler, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

