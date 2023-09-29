Player prop betting options for Julio Rodriguez, Marcus Semien and others are available in the Seattle Mariners-Texas Rangers matchup at T-Mobile Park on Friday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Semien Stats

Semien has put up 182 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 99 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .276/.348/.480 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has put up 154 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .330/.391/.632 on the year.

Seager heads into this matchup looking to extend his nine-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 180 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 47 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 37 bases.

He has a .280/.339/.493 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 61 RBI (139 total hits). He has stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .265/.380/.433 so far this season.

Crawford heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0

Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, J.P. Crawford or other Mariners players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.