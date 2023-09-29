Root for your favorite local high school football team in Throckmorton County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Throckmorton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Woodson at Rising Star High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Rising Star, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Throckmorton High School at Hermleigh High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Hermleigh, TX
    • Conference: 1A -
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

