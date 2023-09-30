In the matchup between the UCF Knights and Baylor Bears on Saturday, September 30 at 3:30 PM, our projection model expects the Knights to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Baylor vs. UCF Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Baylor (+10.5) Under (56.5) UCF 30, Baylor 24

Baylor Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bears have a 25.6% chance to win.

The Bears is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Bears have gone over in one of three games with a set total (33.3%).

Baylor games this year have averaged a total of 51.0 points, 5.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

UCF Betting Info (2023)

The Knights have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Knights have two wins against the spread this year.

UCF has a perfect 2-0 ATS record when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of four Knights games so far this year, three have hit the over.

UCF games this season have posted an average total of 54.8, which is 1.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bears vs. Knights 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UCF 38.3 20.0 52.0 10.0 24.5 30.0 Baylor 20.0 26.8 20.0 26.8 -- --

