The Houston Christian Huskies (2-2) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-3) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Husky Stadium in a clash of Southland opponents.

Houston Christian ranks 59th in total offense (351.8 yards per game) and 77th in total defense (375.0 yards allowed per game) this year. Lamar is generating 325.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (73rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 320.8 total yards per game (43rd-ranked).

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Houston Christian vs. Lamar Key Statistics

Houston Christian Lamar 351.8 (45th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.3 (59th) 375.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.8 (56th) 149.8 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.8 (50th) 202.0 (58th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.5 (87th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has racked up 776 yards (194.0 ypg) on 51-of-90 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 56 rushing yards (14.0 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Champ Dozier, has carried the ball 57 times for 294 yards (73.5 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught five passes for 72 yards.

This season, Darryle Evans has carried the ball 21 times for 173 yards (43.3 per game).

Karl Reynolds' team-leading 225 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 15 targets) with four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught seven passes for 137 yards (34.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Darrion Sherfield's 11 receptions have yielded 119 yards and one touchdown.

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has put up 645 passing yards, or 161.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.5% of his passes and has tossed four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 16.5 rushing yards per game.

Khalan Griffin is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 267 yards, or 66.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Griffin has also chipped in with five catches for 75 yards.

Damashja Harris has compiled 127 yards on 30 carries with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis paces his squad with 143 receiving yards on 12 catches with one touchdown.

James Major Bowden has nine receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 133 yards (33.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndon Fuselier's 12 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 109 yards (27.3 ypg).

