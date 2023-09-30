Southland opponents meet when the Houston Christian Huskies (2-2) and the Lamar Cardinals (1-3) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Husky Stadium.

Houston Christian is compiling 32.3 points per game on offense (27th in the FCS), and ranks 96th defensively with 34.3 points allowed per game. Lamar is posting 18.8 points per contest on offense this season (90th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 25.3 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Husky Stadium

Lamar vs. Houston Christian Key Statistics

Lamar Houston Christian 325.3 (59th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351.8 (45th) 320.8 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375 (93rd) 157.8 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.8 (54th) 167.5 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (58th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (106th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Lamar Stats Leaders

Robert Coleman has thrown for 645 yards on 68.5% passing while recording four touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 66 yards .

Khalan Griffin has run for 267 yards on 53 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also added five catches, totaling 75 yards.

Damashja Harris has racked up 127 yards (on 30 attempts) with one touchdown.

Andre Dennis' 143 receiving yards (35.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 catches on 14 targets with one touchdown.

James Major Bowden has totaled 133 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on nine receptions.

Kyndon Fuselier's 12 grabs (on 13 targets) have netted him 109 yards (27.3 ypg).

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has thrown for 776 yards (194 ypg) to lead Houston Christian, completing 56.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 56 rushing yards on 20 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Champ Dozier has racked up 294 yards on 57 carries while finding paydirt four times. He's also caught five passes for 72 yards (18 per game).

This season, Darryle Evans has carried the ball 21 times for 173 yards (43.3 per game).

Karl Reynolds' 225 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 15 times and has collected 14 receptions and four touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has hauled in seven passes while averaging 34.3 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Darrion Sherfield's 11 catches have turned into 119 yards and one touchdown.

