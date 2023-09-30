In the matchup between the SMU Mustangs and Charlotte 49ers on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Mustangs to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

SMU vs. Charlotte Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Charlotte (+22.5) Under (53.5) SMU 29, Charlotte 20

SMU Betting Info (2023)

The Mustangs have a 95.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Mustangs have one win against the spread this year.

The Mustangs have yet to hit the over this season.

SMU games average 66.0 total points per game this season, 12.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Charlotte Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the 49ers based on the moneyline is 9.1%.

The 49ers is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Charlotte is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 22.5 points or more this year.

Out of the49ers' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Charlotte this season is 3.0 points lower than this game's over/under.

Mustangs vs. 49ers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed SMU 33.8 19.0 53.5 7.0 14.0 31.0 Charlotte 19.0 26.0 24.5 22.0 13.5 30.0

