The SMU Mustangs (2-2) host an AAC battle against the Charlotte 49ers (1-3) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

SMU is compiling 451.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 28th in the FBS. On defense, the Mustangs rank 36th, surrendering 311.8 yards per contest. Charlotte's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, generating 19 points per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 80th with 26 points surrendered per contest.

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

SMU Charlotte 451.5 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 306.3 (120th) 311.8 (35th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.3 (100th) 165.3 (54th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.5 (98th) 286.3 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.8 (111th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 1 (126th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has racked up 1,056 yards (264 ypg) on 80-of-137 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 48 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (38.3 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's leads his squad with 159 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley has caught eight passes for 153 yards (38.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has a total of 148 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in six passes and scoring one touchdown.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Jalon Jones has thrown for 363 yards on 35-of-57 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 261 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Durell Robinson has compiled 117 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Jack Hestera's 205 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 16 receptions on 26 targets with one touchdown.

Jairus Mack has six receptions (on eight targets) for a total of 141 yards (35.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Bryce Kennon's eight receptions (on nine targets) have netted him 117 yards (29.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

