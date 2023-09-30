The Charlotte 49ers (1-3) are 23.5-point underdogs in a road AAC matchup with the SMU Mustangs (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. An over/under of 53.5 is set for the game.

SMU is putting up 451.5 yards per game on offense this year (29th in the FBS), and is giving up 311.8 yards per game (35th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte has not been getting things done on offense, ranking 12th-worst with 306.3 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 415.3 total yards per contest (107th-ranked).

SMU vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: University Park, Texas

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Charlotte Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -23.5 -110 -110 53.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Week 5 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU has covered the spread once in three games this season.

SMU has not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

SMU has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

SMU has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -2500 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 96.2%.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 1,056 yards (264 ypg) on 80-of-137 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 48 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 40 times for a team-high 182 yards on the ground.

LJ Johnson Jr. has racked up 153 yards on 27 carries, scoring one time.

Jordan Hudson's leads his squad with 159 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of 11 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Jordan Kerley has caught eight passes while averaging 38.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 12 passes and compiled six receptions for 148 yards, an average of 37 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Alexander Kilgore has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and eight tackles.

Isaiah Nwokobia is the team's leading tackler this year. He's picked up 15 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Kori Roberson leads the team with one interception, while also recording seven tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

