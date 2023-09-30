The TCU Horned Frogs (3-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in a Big 12 clash.

TCU ranks 48th in scoring defense this year (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on offense, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 38.3 points per game. From an offensive perspective, West Virginia is putting up 27 points per game (80th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FBS on the other side of the ball (18.5 points given up per game).

TCU vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream:

City: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

TCU vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

TCU West Virginia 501 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.5 (99th) 377.5 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (34th) 208.3 (18th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189.5 (41st) 292.8 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159 (119th) 6 (66th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (48th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (76th)

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,117 yards (279.3 ypg) on 97-of-141 passing with nine touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 184 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has 483 rushing yards on 81 carries with two touchdowns.

John Paul Richardson's leads his squad with 185 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 14 catches (out of 20 targets).

Warren Thompson has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 39.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Jared Wiley has compiled 15 catches for 129 yards, an average of 32.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards on 55.3% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with zero interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one score.

CJ Donaldson has rushed for 287 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Jaylen Anderson has racked up 36 carries and totaled 125 yards with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement's 196 receiving yards (49 yards per game) are best on his team. He has seven receptions on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

Kole Taylor has 11 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 146 yards (36.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Devin Carter has racked up 111 reciving yards (27.8 ypg) this season.

