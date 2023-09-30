The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2) at Homer Bryce Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Offensively, SFA ranks 47th in the FCS with 375.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 44th in total defense (321.3 yards allowed per contest). Texas A&M-Commerce has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking 11th-worst in total offense (247 total yards per game) and 13th-worst in total defense (458.3 total yards allowed per game).

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. SFA Key Statistics

Texas A&M-Commerce SFA 247 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375.8 (35th) 458.3 (70th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.3 (57th) 134 (73rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.3 (40th) 113 (123rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.5 (54th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (57th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (6th)

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Leaders

Peter Parrish has thrown for 212 yards on 25-of-49 passing with zero touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 73 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Reggie Branch's team-high 178 rushing yards have come on 39 carries. He also leads the team with 43 receiving yards (14.3 per game) on four catches.

Keith Miller III has racked up 100 receiving yards on five catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Jabari Khepera has caught five passes and compiled 75 receiving yards (25 per game).

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer leads SFA with 739 yards (184.8 ypg) on 68-of-128 passing with four touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He also has 143 rushing yards on 21 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jerrell Wimbley has carried the ball 65 times for a team-high 345 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner.

Lawton Rikel's team-leading 196 yards as a receiver have come on 16 receptions (out of 10 targets).

Kylon Harris has hauled in 15 passes while averaging 37.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Anthony Williams has been the target of one pass and hauled in three receptions for 107 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

