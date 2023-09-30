AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is the setting for the Texas A&M Aggies' (3-1) matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2) on September 30, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

Texas A&M sports the 30th-ranked offense this year (450.8 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 14th-best with only 273.8 yards allowed per game. Arkansas ranks 32nd in the FBS with 36.5 points per game on offense, and it ranks 59th with 22.8 points surrendered per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Texas A&M Arkansas 450.8 (37th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 384.3 (85th) 273.8 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.3 (40th) 149.5 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.8 (75th) 301.3 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 236.5 (71st) 4 (30th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (30th) 2 (119th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (19th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has thrown for 979 yards (244.8 ypg) to lead Texas A&M, completing 68.9% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 63 rushing yards on 12 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has 234 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns.

Le'Veon Moss has been handed the ball 29 times this year and racked up 169 yards (42.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has hauled in 22 catches for 307 yards (76.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Ainias Smith has caught 18 passes for 272 yards (68.0 yards per game) this year.

Jahdae Walker has been the target of 16 passes and racked up nine receptions for 148 yards, an average of 37.0 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has recored 918 passing yards, or 229.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 70.4% of his passes and has tossed nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 32.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 31 times for 190 yards (47.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has run for 174 yards across 41 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong's 273 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 24 catches on 28 targets with three touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has put up a 239-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 19 targets.

Isaac TeSlaa's 13 catches (on 21 targets) have netted him 174 yards (43.5 ypg) and one touchdown.

