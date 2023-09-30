SWAC Games Today: How to Watch SWAC Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 5
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Searching for info on how to watch all of the Week 5 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all six games involving teams from the SWAC.
SWAC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Tuskegee Golden Tigers at Alabama A&M Bulldogs
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|HBCUGo (Live stream on Fubo)
|Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Texas Southern Tigers
|3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|AT&T SportsNet (Live stream on Fubo)
|Southern Jaguars at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|UAPB Sports Network
|Alcorn State Braves at Alabama State Hornets
|6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Grambling Tigers vs. Prairie View A&M Panthers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Florida A&M Rattlers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30
|Valley SN
