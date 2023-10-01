Cowboys vs. Patriots: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New England Patriots (1-2) visit the Dallas Cowboys (2-1) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Cowboys and Patriots can be found in this article before they play on Sunday.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|6.5
|43.5
|-275
|+225
Cowboys vs. Patriots Betting Records & Stats
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas has had an average of 42.2 points in their games this season, 1.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Cowboys have gone 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.
New England Patriots
- The Patriots have played only one game this season that ended with a combined score over 43.5 points.
- New England's contests this season have a 42-point average over/under, 1.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Patriots have covered the spread once over three games with a set spread.
- The Patriots have lost both games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New England has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +225 odds on them winning this game.
Cowboys vs. Patriots Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|28.7
|7
|12.7
|3
|42.2
|1
|3
|Patriots
|17.3
|26
|19.7
|9
|42
|1
|3
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.2
|38.5
|44
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.3
|24
|26
|ATS Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-1-0
|1-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Patriots Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42
|45.3
|35.5
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.3
|24
|19
|ATS Record
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
