Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .300 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a walk) in his most recent game against the Mariners.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mariners Starter: George Kirby
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonah Heim? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonah Heim At The Plate

  • Heim is hitting .259 with 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Heim has had a hit in 83 of 127 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits 31 times (24.4%).
  • In 18 games this season, he has gone deep (14.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).
  • Heim has had an RBI in 51 games this year (40.2%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (18.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 14 contests.
  • In 37.8% of his games this year (48 of 127), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
65 GP 62
.261 AVG .258
.323 OBP .316
.500 SLG .384
30 XBH 17
12 HR 6
48 RBI 47
49/20 K/BB 47/20
0 SB 2

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Mariners' 3.78 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mariners surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (184 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Kirby (12-10) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 184 2/3 innings pitched, with 165 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.46), fourth in WHIP (1.056), and 33rd in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.