Sunday's contest features the Seattle Mariners (87-74) and the Texas Rangers (90-71) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on October 1.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (12-10) to the mound, while Dane Dunning (12-6) will take the ball for the Rangers.

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Texas and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rangers' past 10 games.

The Rangers have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Texas has a win-loss record of 15-17 when favored by +100 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.5 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

