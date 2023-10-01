Dane Dunning gets the nod for the Texas Rangers on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+100). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -120 +100 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rangers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have come away with 22 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Texas has entered 32 games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 15-17 in those contests.

The Rangers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas' games have gone over the total in 83 of its 160 chances.

The Rangers have posted a record of 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-40 34-23 56-47 62-54 28-16

