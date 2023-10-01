Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners play Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 233 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Texas ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Texas is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 881 total runs this season.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking third with an OBP of .338.

The Rangers rank 17th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Texas averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Texas pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers pitchers have a 1.271 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers' Dane Dunning (12-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 12 of them.

Dunning will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 34 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Angels L 9-3 Away Cody Bradford Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels W 5-0 Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/29/2023 Mariners L 8-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/30/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Andrew Heaney Luis Castillo 10/1/2023 Mariners - Away Dane Dunning George Kirby

