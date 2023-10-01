Julio Rodriguez will lead the charge for the Seattle Mariners (87-74) on Sunday, October 1, when they match up with Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (90-71) at T-Mobile Park at 3:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Rangers (+100). A 7.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: George Kirby - SEA (12-10, 3.46 ERA) vs Dane Dunning - TEX (12-6, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Rangers Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 62, or 57.9%, of the 107 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mariners have a 55-39 record (winning 58.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Rangers have won in 22, or 47.8%, of the 46 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rangers have a mark of 15-17 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd

