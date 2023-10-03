Adolis García vs. Rays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .697 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Glasnow and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 3:08 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: ABC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 106th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 93 games this season (of 148 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has homered in 23.6% of his games this season, and 6.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Garcia has driven in a run in 63 games this year (42.6%), including 27 games with more than one RBI (18.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 50.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 27 games with multiple runs (18.2%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 177 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Glasnow (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 162 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went five scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 21 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .209 against him.
